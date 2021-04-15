CIBC Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.29 and a 52-week high of C$6.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

