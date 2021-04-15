Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.17.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.69 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

