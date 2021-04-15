Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Raised by Analyst

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

