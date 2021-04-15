Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$121.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.31.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.90. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

