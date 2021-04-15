Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

TSE:APHA opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.24.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

