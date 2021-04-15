Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.89.

Air Canada stock opened at C$26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

