National Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.
Shares of FIZZ opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in National Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
