National Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the average volume of 536 call options.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in National Beverage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

