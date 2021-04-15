Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

