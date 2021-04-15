Brokers Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.