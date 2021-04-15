Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.