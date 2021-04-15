Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 15942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

