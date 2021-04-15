Limoneira Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10,490% compared to the typical volume of 30 put options.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,971 shares valued at $135,759. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

LMNR opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $322.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

