Ardelyx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,391 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 531 call options.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

