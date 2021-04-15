Head-To-Head Review: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enerplus alerts:

51.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enerplus and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 1.51 -$195.73 million $0.79 7.08 TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.33 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -54.00

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54% TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24%

Volatility & Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enerplus and TETRA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 9 0 2.82 TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $7.97, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Summary

Enerplus beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.