Analysts Anticipate Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce sales of $5.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway posted sales of $4.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.25 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

