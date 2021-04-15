Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30%

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.29 $353.81 million $6.55 22.53 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.50 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.22

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 4 0 2.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $134.36, indicating a potential downside of 8.94%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

