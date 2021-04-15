GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to Sell at Ascendiant Capital Markets

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $166.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

