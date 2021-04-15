Mizuho Upgrades CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.15.

CMS stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

