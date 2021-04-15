Visa (NYSE:V) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $256.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04. Visa has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

