Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $20.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $20.10 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.38 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.