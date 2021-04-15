Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) PT Raised to $20.10 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $20.10 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE VLRS opened at $15.38 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $6,252,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

