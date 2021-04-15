Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.