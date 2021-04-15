Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.35 ($86.30).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.56. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

