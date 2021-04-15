Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.49 ($12.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

