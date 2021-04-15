Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €53.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.11 ($56.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.73. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

