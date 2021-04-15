MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €218.00 ($256.47) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €181.13 ($213.09).

MTX opened at €198.20 ($233.18) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

