Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Raised by Analyst

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

Shares of JHG opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.