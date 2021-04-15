Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.55.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.86 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

