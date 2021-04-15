Emma Walmsley Buys 9 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,291 ($16.87) per share, for a total transaction of £116.19 ($151.80).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 10 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.19).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,289.60 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £64.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,268.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,346.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,563.85 ($20.43).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.