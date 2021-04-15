Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.