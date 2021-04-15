Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

