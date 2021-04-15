Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Acquires 3,587 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,950.06 ($6,467.29).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 139.73 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.93 million and a PE ratio of -87.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.24. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.75 ($1.83).

