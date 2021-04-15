Andrew Davies Buys 11,900 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).
Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £792.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.32. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).
Chemring Group Company Profile
