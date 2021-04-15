Andrew Davies Buys 11,900 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Davies bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Shares of Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £792.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.32. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.