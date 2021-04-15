SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider David Tilston Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider David Tilston purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Shares of LON SDI opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £183.25 million and a P/E ratio of 58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.73. SDI Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

