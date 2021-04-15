SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) Insider David Tilston Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) insider David Tilston purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).
Shares of LON SDI opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £183.25 million and a P/E ratio of 58.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.73. SDI Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.
