Zacks: Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post sales of $32.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.95 billion and the highest is $32.99 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

