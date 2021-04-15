SAP (SAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

