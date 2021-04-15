Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.22.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.