Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.22.
Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
