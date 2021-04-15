Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.93.

OR stock opened at C$14.97 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.39 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 149.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

