Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

LUN opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$15.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

