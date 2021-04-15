$409.44 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $409.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.27 million and the lowest is $382.10 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $356.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 221,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

