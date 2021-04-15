Coupang, Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Quiet Period To End on April 20th

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coupang stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Coupang makes up approximately 1.6% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

