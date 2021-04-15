iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 23rd

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $10.31 on Thursday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

