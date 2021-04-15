Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Expands By 131.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,044,000 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.5 days.

IFSPF opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Interfor has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

