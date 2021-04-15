Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.