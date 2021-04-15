AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $228.00 to $241.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AON traded as high as $239.30 and last traded at $237.17, with a volume of 4462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.83.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

