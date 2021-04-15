AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $49.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 89,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,454 shares.The stock last traded at $30.58 and had previously closed at $36.99.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -483.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

