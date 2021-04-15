The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 100,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,189,076 shares.The stock last traded at $336.75 and had previously closed at $327.68.

The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.48.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

