Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 57557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,884,000 after purchasing an additional 381,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.