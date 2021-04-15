Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.16 ($106.07).

ETR:PUM opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €86.62 and its 200-day moving average is €84.63. Puma has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

