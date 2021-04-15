Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €35.54 ($41.81) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.92 and its 200 day moving average is €33.20.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

