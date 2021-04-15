Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.70 ($3.18) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.26 ($2.66).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

